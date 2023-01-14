Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week -January 11, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Reelgood

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/05/23 to 01/11/23).

Here are highlights for this week. 

  • From Kaleidoscope to Ginny & Georgia, and The Pale Blue Eye, Netflix takes the streaming chart by storm, with a whopping six titles as the most popular this week.
  • Yellowstone and 1923 are still on the list, and HBO Max has two titles on the list.

Here are the top ten titles this week. 

  1. Kaleidoscope – Netflix
  2. The Menu – HBO Max
  3. Yellowstone – Paramout +
  4. Glass Onion:A Knives out Mystery – Netflix
  5. 1923 – Paramount +
  6. The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix
  7. White Noise – Netflix
  8. Ginny & Georgia – Netflix
  9. Wednesday – Netflix
  10. The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

