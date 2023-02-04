Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – February 1, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Reelgood.com

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/26/23 to 02/01/23).

Here are some highlights for this week. 

  • Apple TV+ is back on the streaming chart with Shrinking, while Poker Face takes place #2 on the list.
  • Yellowstone continues to make the top ten list.
  • The Menu also remains on the list this week.

Here are the top ten titles this week. 

  1. The Last of Us – HBO Max
  2. Poker Face – Peacock Premium
  3. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  4. That 90s Show – Netflix
  5. The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
  6. Shrinking – Apple TV
  7. You People – Netflix
  8. Tar – Peacock Premium
  9. The Menu – HBO Max
  10. Yellowstone – Paramount Network
