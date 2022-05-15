Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Some of the Most Watched Titles from this Week – May 9, 2022

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/5/22 to 05/11/22).
Highlights from this week:
- Moon Knight is back as the most popular title across all services, after final episodes dropped on Disney+. Right behind is the movie The Batman.
- New on the list is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at #4, The Staircase at #6 and Bosch: Legacy at #9.
- Top Gun makes #10 as fans prepare for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 24.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
Moon Knight – Disney+
The Batman- HBO Max
Outer Range- Prime Video
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Paramount +
The Gentlemen- Netflix
The Staircase- HBO Max
The Lost City – Paramount +
Under the Banner of Heaven- Hulu
Bosch: Legacy – Freevee
Top Gun – Netflix and Paramount +