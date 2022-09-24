Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week- September 19, 2022

Donna Vissman
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/19/22 to 09/24/22).

Here are some highlights from this week. 

  • Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power is still taking the number one spot followed by House of the Dragon.
  • New additions this week – Goodnight Mommy and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Here are the top ten titles this week. 

  1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power -Prime Video
  2. House of the Dragon -HBO Max
  3. Thor: Love and Thunder-Disney+
  4. Do Revenge do-Netflix
  5. Cobra Kai-Netflix
  6. Rick and Morty-Adult Swim (Season 6)
  7. Morbius-Netflix
  8. Goodnight Mommy-Prime Video
  9. The Handmaid’s Tale -Hulu
  10. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law -Disney+

