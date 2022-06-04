Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week- May 30, 2022

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/26/22 to 06/01/22).

Here are some highlights from the week.

Top Gun is the most popular title after Top Gun: Maverick premiered on May 27.

Disney+ much-anticipated show Obi-Wan Kenobi takes #2 on its first week since it was released.

Stranger Things debuts on the ranking at #3, followed by The Lost City and The Lincoln Lawyer.

At #8, we have Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore available now on HBO Max.

Top Titles Streamed this Week