Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – May 23, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/19/22 to 05/25/22).

Here are highlights from this week.

  • The Lost City takes #1 for a second week on Reelgood’s Top 10.
  • Right behind is The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix).
  • Night Sky, streaming on Prime Video, makes the ranking at #4.
  • In addition, three new titles are popular among audiences: Disney+ Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers at #6, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at #8, and Love, Death & Robots at #9.

Top Ten Titles this Week

  1. The Lost City – Paramount +
  2. The Lincoln Lawyer -Netflix
  3. Top Gun – Netflix and Paramount +
  4. Night Sky – Prime Video
  5. Candy -Hulu
  6. Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers – Disney +
  7. Star Trek:Strange New Worlds -Paramount +
  8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Paramount +
  9. Love, Death, & Robots -Netflix
  10. The Staircase – HBO Max

