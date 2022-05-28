Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – May 23, 2022

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/19/22 to 05/25/22).
Here are highlights from this week.
- The Lost City takes #1 for a second week on Reelgood’s Top 10.
- Right behind is The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix).
- Night Sky, streaming on Prime Video, makes the ranking at #4.
- In addition, three new titles are popular among audiences: Disney+ Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers at #6, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at #8, and Love, Death & Robots at #9.
Top Ten Titles this Week
- The Lost City – Paramount +
- The Lincoln Lawyer -Netflix
- Top Gun – Netflix and Paramount +
- Night Sky – Prime Video
- Candy -Hulu
- Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers – Disney +
- Star Trek:Strange New Worlds -Paramount +
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Paramount +
- Love, Death, & Robots -Netflix
- The Staircase – HBO Max