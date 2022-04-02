Looking for Something to Stream? Here Are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week: March 30th

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/24/22 to 03/30/22).
A few highlights from the week.
- The Apple TV+ original movie CODA is this week’s most-watched title after taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture on Sunday 27. Right behind is Halo, which cracks our ranking on the week of its release on Paramount+.
- Netflix’s The Adam Project and Hulu’s film Deep Water also made the Top 5.
- The show Bridgerton (Season 2) comes in at #5, with Death on the Nile making the Top 10 this week at #7
If you are looking for some streaming inspiration:
Take a look at the top ten titles below.
Coda – Apple TV+
Halo- Paramount+
The Adam Project – Netflix
Deep Water- Hulu
Bridgerton – Netflix
Windfall – Netflix
Death on the Nile- HBO Max
Severance- Apple TV+
Upload- Prime Video
King Richard – HBO Max