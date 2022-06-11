Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – June 2, 2022

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/02/22 to 06/08/22).
Here are some highlights this week.
- Top Gun is the most popular title again and has been part of the ranking for the past 5 weeks.
- Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things continue the fight for the top.
- New on the list are The Boys (S3) at #4, The Northman streaming now on Peacock Premium, Hulu’s The Orville at #8, and the movie Emergency at #10.
Top Streamed titles this week
- Top Gun – Paramount+ and Prime Video
- Obi-Wan Kenobi- Disney+
- Stranger Things -Netflix
- The Boys- Prime Video
- The Northman – Peacock Premium
- The Lincoln Lawyer- Netflix
- The Lost City – Paramount +
- The Orville- Hulu
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – HBO Max
- Emergency – Prime Video