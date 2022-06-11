Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – June 2, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/02/22 to 06/08/22).

Here are some highlights this week. 

  • Top Gun is the most popular title again and has been part of the ranking for the past 5 weeks.
  • Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things continue the fight for the top.
  • New on the list are The Boys (S3) at #4, The Northman streaming now on Peacock Premium, Hulu’s The Orville at #8, and the movie Emergency at #10.

Top Streamed titles this week

  1. Top Gun – Paramount+ and Prime Video
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi- Disney+
  3. Stranger Things -Netflix
  4. The Boys- Prime Video
  5. The Northman – Peacock Premium
  6. The Lincoln Lawyer- Netflix
  7. The Lost City – Paramount +
  8. The Orville- Hulu
  9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – HBO Max
  10. Emergency – Prime Video

 

