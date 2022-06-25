Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week: June 16- 22, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/16/22 to 06/22/22).

Here are some highlights from this week.

  • After weeks of Top Gun taking the first spots in the ranking, there’s a surprise new champion: Hulu’s latest drama series, The Old Man.
  • Another surprise hitting the top spots of the Top 10 is Spiderhead, a feature-length adaptation of a George Saunders short story in The Newyorker.
  • The movie Good Luck to You, Leo is new at #5, and right behind is Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty at #6.

Here are the top ten streaming titles.

  1. The Old Man – Hulu
  2. Spiderhead – Netflix
  3. Obi Wan Kenobi- Disney +
  4. Top Gun- Paramount + and Prime Video
  5. Good Luck to You, Leo- Hulu
  6. The Summer I Turned Pretty – Prime Video
  7. Stranger Things – Netflix
  8. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – FuboTV
  9. The Boys – Prime Video
  10. Hustle – Netflix
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

