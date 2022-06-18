Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles This Week – June 13

Donna Vissman
Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/09/22 to 06/15/22).

Here are some highlights.

  • Hustle, the NBA story about scout Stanley Sugarman that is captivating audiences and critics debuts at #4.
  • Just behind is Ms. Marvel, Disney+ series about 16-year-old girl superhero Kamala Khan.
  • Prime Video show The Boys comes in at #3, with new a new episode dropping on Friday 17.
  • Strangers Things finally made it to the top as fans of the upside-down gear up for new episodes coming out in July.

Top Streaming Titles this Week

  1. Stranger Things – Netflix
  2. Top Gun- Paramount + and Prime Video
  3. The Boys – Prime Video
  4. Hustle – Netflix
  5. Ms. Marvel- Disney +
  6. Obi-Wan Kenobi-Disney +
  7. The Northman – Peacock Premium
  8. Peaky Blinders – Netflix
  9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Hulu and FuboTV
  10. The Orville- Hulu
