Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 3, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/30/22 to 07/06/22).

Here are some highlights for this week.

After a surprising hiatus from the list, Stranger Things has once again asserted its dominance on our weekly ranking.

Prime Video military thriller The Terminal List debuts at #2, Hulu’s comedy Only Murders in the Building at #5.

The Bear comes in at #9, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits the top three on the list for a second consecutive week.

Here are the top ten titles

Stranger Things – Netflix

2. The Terminal List – Prime Video

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Disney +

4. The Old Man – Hulu

5. Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

6. Last Night in Soho- HBO Max

7. Spiderhead- Netflix

8. The Boys – Prime Video

9. The Bear – Hulu

10. The Bad Guys- Peacock Premium