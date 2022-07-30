Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 25, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/21/22 to 07/27/22).
Here are some highlights for this week.
- This week leading the charge is Netflix’s $200 million spy thriller, The Gray Man. Netflix once again has a whopping five titles on Reelgood Top 10 this week.
- Apple TV+ prison drama Black Bird debuts at #5, and the fourth season of the romance series Virgin River dethroned the Hawkins, taking the last place in the ranking.
Here are the top ten streaming titles:
- The Gray Man – Netflix
- Better Call Saul – AMC+
- The Old Man – Hulu
- Persuasion – Netflix
- Black Bird – Apple TV+
- The Sea Beast – Netflix
- The Bear – Hulu
- Incantation – Netflix
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- Virgin River – Netflix