Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 25, 2022

Donna Vissman
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/21/22 to 07/27/22).

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • This week leading the charge is Netflix’s $200 million spy thriller, The Gray Man. Netflix once again has a whopping five titles on Reelgood Top 10 this week.
  • Apple TV+ prison drama Black Bird debuts at #5, and the fourth season of the romance series Virgin River dethroned the Hawkins, taking the last place in the ranking.

Here are the top ten streaming titles:

  1. The Gray Man – Netflix
  2. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  3. The Old Man – Hulu
  4. Persuasion – Netflix
  5. Black Bird – Apple TV+
  6. The Sea Beast – Netflix
  7. The Bear – Hulu
  8. Incantation – Netflix
  9. Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  10. Virgin River – Netflix
