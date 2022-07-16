Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July, 11, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/07/22 to 07/13/22).

Here are some highlights this week.

  • New kitchen drama and comedy The Bear keeps climbing up the list, taking #2, as FX announced a second season is on its way.
  • For the second consecutive week, Stranger Things season’s conclusion has reclaimed the number one spot on our weekly ranking.
  • New on the list is the movie House of Gucci at #10. Better Call Saul comes back at #7 just days after the release of Season 6, Part 2.

Here are the top ten titles this week. 

  1. Stranger Things- Netflix
  2. The Bear- Hulu
  3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness- Disney +
  4. The Terminal List- Prime Video
  5. The Bad Guys – Peacock Premium
  6. The Old Man – Hulu
  7. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  8. The Boys – Prime Video
  9. Last Night in Soho- HBO Max
  10. House of Gucci- Prime Video

