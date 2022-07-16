Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July, 11, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/07/22 to 07/13/22).

Here are some highlights this week.

New kitchen drama and comedy The Bear keeps climbing up the list, taking #2, as FX announced a second season is on its way.

For the second consecutive week, Stranger Things season’s conclusion has reclaimed the number one spot on our weekly ranking.

New on the list is the movie House of Gucci at #10. Better Call Saul comes back at #7 just days after the release of Season 6, Part 2.

Here are the top ten titles this week.