Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July, 11, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/07/22 to 07/13/22).
Here are some highlights this week.
- New kitchen drama and comedy The Bear keeps climbing up the list, taking #2, as FX announced a second season is on its way.
- For the second consecutive week, Stranger Things season’s conclusion has reclaimed the number one spot on our weekly ranking.
- New on the list is the movie House of Gucci at #10. Better Call Saul comes back at #7 just days after the release of Season 6, Part 2.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- Stranger Things- Netflix
- The Bear- Hulu
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness- Disney +
- The Terminal List- Prime Video
- The Bad Guys – Peacock Premium
- The Old Man – Hulu
- Better Call Saul – AMC+
- The Boys – Prime Video
- Last Night in Soho- HBO Max
- House of Gucci- Prime Video