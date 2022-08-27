Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 22, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/18/22 to 08/24/22).
Here are some highlights this week.
- The House of the Dragon and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law take the top two spots in the ranking, moving Prey to #3.
- Another prequel performing well among audiences is the horror movie Orphan: First Kill, taking #4 in its premiere week.
- The Black Phone and Echoes are also new on the list, taking places #8 and #9 in the ranking.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- House of the Dragon – HBO Max
- She-Hulk:Attorney at Law – Disney +
- Prey – Hulu
- Orphan:First Kill – Paramount+
- Better Call Saul – AMC+
- The Sandman- Netflix
- Day Shift – Netflix
- The Black Phone – Peacock Premium
- Echoes – Netflix
- Murders in the Building – Hulu