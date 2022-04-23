Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles From This Week – April 20th

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/14/22 to 04/20/22).

Here are highlights this week.

  • The Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services for the second week.
  • Right behind is The Batman, streaming on HBO Max.
  • Better Call Saul and Death on the Nile also made the top 5.
  • New on the list are Prime Video show Outer Range at #6 and Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal at #9.

Here are the top ten titles this week.

  1. Moon Knight -Disney +
  2. The Batman – HBO Max
  3. Better Call Saul – Netflix
  4. Death on the Nile – HBO Max
  5. Severance – Apple TV+
  6. Outer Range- Prime Video
  7. All the Old Knives – Prime Video
  8. Halo- Paramount +
  9. Anatomy of a Scandal- Netflix
  10. Sonic the Hedgehog- Prime Video

