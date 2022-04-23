Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles From This Week – April 20th

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/14/22 to 04/20/22).

Here are highlights this week.

The Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services for the second week.

Right behind is The Batman, streaming on HBO Max.

Better Call Saul and Death on the Nile also made the top 5.

New on the list are Prime Video show Outer Range at #6 and Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal at #9.

Here are the top ten titles this week.