Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles from This Week – May 2

By
Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/28/22 to 05/04/22).

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • The Batman is the most popular title across all services for a second week.
  • Right behind is the show Ozark, with its season finale trending among fans.
  • New on the list is Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield at #7.
  • The movie The Gentlemen, at #9, now streaming on Netflix.

Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week

  1. The Batman- HBO MAX
  2. Ozark- Netflix
  3. Moon Knight – Disney +
  4. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  5. Outer Range – Prime Video
  6. All the Old Knives – Prime Video
  7. Under the Banner of Heaven – Hulu
  8. Death on the Nile- HBO Max and Hulu
  9. The Gentleman – Netflix
  10. Halo – Paramount +

