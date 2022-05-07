Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles from This Week – May 2

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/28/22 to 05/04/22).

Here are some highlights for this week.

The Batman is the most popular title across all services for a second week.

Right behind is the show Ozark, with its season finale trending among fans.

New on the list is Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield at #7.

The movie The Gentlemen, at #9, now streaming on Netflix.

Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week