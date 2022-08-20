Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Title this Week – August, 15, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/10/22 to 08/17/22).

Here are some highlights for this week.

The Sandman is the most popular title across all streaming services, followed by the Predator prequel, Prey.

Better Call Saul’s masterful finale has fans hooked, taking spot #3 and the charming new spin on Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 film, A League of Their Own, comes in at #4.

Day Shift and Never Have I Ever are new on the list, both streaming on Netflix.

Here are the top ten titles