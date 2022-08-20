Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Title this Week – August, 15, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/10/22 to 08/17/22).
Here are some highlights for this week.
- The Sandman is the most popular title across all streaming services, followed by the Predator prequel, Prey.
- Better Call Saul’s masterful finale has fans hooked, taking spot #3 and the charming new spin on Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 film, A League of Their Own, comes in at #4.
- Day Shift and Never Have I Ever are new on the list, both streaming on Netflix.
Here are the top ten titles
- The Sandman – Netflix
- Prey – Hulu
- Better Call Saul – AMC+ and Netflix
- A League of their Own – Prime Video
- Thirteen Lives – Prime Video
- Uncharted – Netflix
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- Black Bird – Apple TV+
- Day Shift- Netflix
- Never Have I Ever – Netflix