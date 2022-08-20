Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Title this Week – August, 15, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/10/22 to 08/17/22).

Here are some highlights for this week. 

  • The Sandman is the most popular title across all streaming services, followed by the Predator prequel, Prey.
  • Better Call Saul’s masterful finale has fans hooked, taking spot #3 and the charming new spin on Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 film, A League of Their Own, comes in at #4.
  • Day Shift and Never Have I Ever are new on the list, both streaming on Netflix.

Here are the top ten titles

  1. The Sandman – Netflix
  2. Prey – Hulu
  3. Better Call Saul – AMC+ and Netflix
  4. A League of their Own – Prime Video
  5. Thirteen Lives – Prime Video
  6. Uncharted – Netflix
  7. Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  8. Black Bird – Apple TV+
  9. Day Shift- Netflix
  10. Never Have I Ever – Netflix
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: August 20, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here