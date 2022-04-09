Looking for Something to Stream? Hare are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week: April 6th

Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/31/22 to 04/06/22).

Here are a few highlights this week.

  • The movie Death on the Nile is this week’s most popular title across all services and is now streaming on HBOMax and Hulu. Right behind is Disney+ show Moon Knight at #2.
  • Halo and Severance also made the top 5.
  • Netflix’s The Bubble made the list for the first time at #8, and the shows Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Julia (HBOMax) cracked the ranking at #9 and #10.

Here are the top ten Streaming Titles

  1. Death on the Nile – Netflix
  2. Moon Knight – Disney +
  3. CODA- Apple TV+
  4. Halo- Paramount+
  5. Severance- Apple TV+
  6. Bridgerton- Netflix
  7. The Adam Project- Netflix
  8. The Bubble -Netflix
  9. Slow Horses -Apple TV+
  10. Julia – HBO Max

