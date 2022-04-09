Looking for Something to Stream? Hare are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week: April 6th

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/31/22 to 04/06/22).

Here are a few highlights this week.

The movie Death on the Nile is this week’s most popular title across all services and is now streaming on HBOMax and Hulu. Right behind is Disney+ show Moon Knight at #2.

Halo and Severance also made the top 5.

Netflix’s The Bubble made the list for the first time at #8, and the shows Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Julia (HBOMax) cracked the ranking at #9 and #10.

Here are the top ten Streaming Titles