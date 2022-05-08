Looking for a New Travel Adventure? Try Branson, MO – Real Ozark Fun

From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine

A Southern Airways flight and a short drive from Harrison, AR provides us with an entertainment gem in the Ozarks known as the city of Branson, MO.

Branson is a great place to start.

A 30-minute drive from Boone County Regional Airport(HRO), served by Southern Airways, Branson, Missouri provides something for everyone. Foodies, outdoor enthusiasts, art lovers, thrill-seekers and more will all find something in Branson.

Foodie Heaven

If you love food, then Branson, MO. is your spot!!! Whether it is BBQ from places like Gettin’Basted or Danna’s BBQ and Burger Shop, great BBQ is easy to find in Branson. Did someone say burgers? How about a flashback to a simpler time with singing servers? Mel’s Hard Luck Diner fits the bill. So does the popular Billy Bob’s Dairyland.

If ethnic food is your thing, then choices like India Clay Oven or Thai Thai Restaurant will fill your craving. Pizza? Mr. Gilberti’s, Hook and Ladder, and Rocco’s are just some of the spots to fulfill your slice cravings.

Fine Lodging

There are some outstanding options from Bed and Breakfasts, to cabins, motels and hotels, and great resorts in and around Branson. Choices incl.:

Bear Creek Lodge Bed and Breakfast is located 10 miles north of Branson near Branson Zipline; Copper Run Distillery and Bear Creek Trailrides. Our lodge is locally owned and family operated. Our 8 acre property is nestled in the Ozark Mountains and features 5 cozy cabins with private hot tubs and 3 rustic lodge bed and breakfast suites.

Welcome to the Branson House Bed & Breakfast. Located in historic downtown Branson, we are just a stone’s throw from the Branson Landing, the area’s premier destination for shopping, dining and entertainment on Lake Taneycomo

At Branson King Resort, you’ll experience some of the best accommodations Branson has to offer. You’ll love their how their rooms are styled in honor of many movie/music stars.

The Keeter Center offers fine dining, historic lodging, and meeting rooms. The award-winning Dobyns Dining Room restaurant makes this an exceptional facility. Whether it’s a casual lunch, intimate dinner or an elegant dinner party, The Keeter Center’s culinary staff of students at Dobyns Dining Room at College of the Ozarks offers something for every taste!

The Great Outdoors!!!

Enjoy hiking, biking, camping, canoeing, kayaking, horseback riding, bass and trout fishing, hunting, trap and skeet shooting, spelunking, rock climbing, and other recreational activities in the Ozarks. Visit public parks, resorts, campgrounds, forests, or one of Branson’s three crystal clear lakes. Water ski, boat or go bass fishing at Table Rock Lake, or kayak and trout fish on Lake Taneycomo.

For more info visit explorebranson.com

Entertainment, Shopping, History, Live Shows!

Branson, MO. has it all!! Here are just some of the awesome things you can see and do when you #ExploreBranson.

The Haygoods are Modern Family Entertainment at its BEST! This group of six siblings, (5 brothers and 1 sister), bring an all-new show to the Branson stage every year. Stunning visual effects and a state-of-the-art stage presentation are the backdrop to an amazing array of musical styles, performed with more energy and excitement than anything you have ever experienced! The hits of today’s Country, Rock, and Pop artists along with the music of the last 5 decades, are showcased in an electrifying ride of song, rhythm, and sound that you won’t soon forget!

Branson Landing- Situated on Lake Taneycomo, the Branson Landing features over 100 specialty stores and restaurants, including Belk department store and Bass Pro Shop. While there, enjoy special events, festivals, concerts and its spectacular water attraction featuring 120-foot geysers, fire and music.

Silver Dollar City thrill-seekers can satisfy their adrenaline-appetites on the world’s fastest, steepest & tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster, Time Traveler. Or, hold on tight during the hair-raising, double-barrel-rolling wood coaster, Outlaw Run, with its 81-degree drop featured in 2015’s Guinness World Record book as the steepest drop on a wooden coaster. Wait, there’s more! Don’t forget PowderKeg with its 0-to-53-mph launch in just 2.8 seconds, WildFire’s artful loops and corkscrew, and even a 7-story Giant Barn Swing with speeds of up to 45 mph, swinging an entire 230 degrees!

Downtown Branson is home to several hundred businesses, including a variety of restaurants, retail shops, entertainment, outdoor activities, and unique attractions. And it’s easy to get around by walking or riding the free Downtown Trolley.

There is so much to do in Branson, MO. More than the space we have allows. Visit them online at www.explorebranson.com.