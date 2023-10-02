Look Your Best this Fall at Brentwood Place

Summer is finally over, and it’s time to fully embrace the fall. Whether you want to try fall nail colors or it’s time to darken the highlights in your hair, Brentwood Place has everything you need to look your best this Fall!

Fantastic Sams

To freshen up your hair and get a new look for fall, make an appointment at Fantastic Sams. Whether you just want a trim to clean up your ends or you want to make a significant change for the season, the stylists at Fantastic Sams are here to help. If you want a big change but you’re not sure what would suit you, look up some fall hair trends to see what you like, and consult with your stylist before your appointment to figure out what they can do with your hair and what would look best on you!

Rio Wax

Opening soon, Rio Wax is the perfect place to stop to get your skin feeling smooth and hair-free. Rio Wax doesn’t just provide waxing services, they also provide care to make the wax last longer and take care of your skin in the process. Rio Wax can wax any part of the body, from a large area to a small one. Whether you want your legs, chin, or eyebrows waxed, Rio Wax can do it all! If you know you want a lot of different areas done at once, check out their full body special for women.

Massage Envy

With kids back in school and no vacations on the horizon, it’s time for you to find a way to relax in town. Booking a massage at Massage Envy can be the perfect way for you to have a little time for yourself and relax. Taking advantage of the time when the kids are in school can be the perfect opportunity to relax in between errands and picking the kids up from school. If you want to enjoy two back-to-back services, they also offer facials and other skincare to make your skin glow. You’ll leave feeling like a brand new person!

O Nails Bar

Book an appointment at O Nails Bar to prepare your nails for fall. You can go simple and do a burnt orange shade or get a fun design to show that fall is in full swing. If you’re a big fan of Halloween, you can opt for pumpkins or ghosts to show your love for the holiday. You can choose between a manicure or pedicure or get both! They also offer waxing services.

T.J. Maxx

Upgrade your fall wardrobe with T.J. Maxx. They have plenty of brands and styles to choose from, everyone will find something they love! Some of the top clothing trends expected this fall are striped sweaters, boxy blazers, and bright reds. Stop by T.J. Maxx to see all their selections and find the upcoming trends for this fall!

Uncles Classic Barber Shop

For a classic barber experience with a modern twist, check out Uncles Classic Barber Shop. They can get your grown-out hair looking brand new! Whether you just need a simple buzz cut or want it washed and styled, you can select the option you prefer when booking your appointment. Each service also ranges in price depending on whether you would like one of their more experienced barbers or one of their newer staff members to complete your service.

Brentwood Place

Make Brentwood Place your go-to stop as you get yourself ready to look your best this fall. Whether you want a new hairstyle, a relaxing massage, an upgraded wardrobe, or all of the above, Brentwood Place has something for each one! Book your appointments and stop by 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood. You’ll leave feeling refreshed and like a brand-new you!

