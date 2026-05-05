Longview Elementary Principal Named

Allendale Principal Dr. Cindy Davis is returning to Longview Elementary as the school’s new principal. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement on May 5.

“Dr. Davis’ wisdom and depth of leadership experience in Williamson County will serve the Longview community well,” said Golden. “She is known for building strong relationships and will work alongside Longview students, families and staff to lead the school forward with a shared commitment to growth, excellence and opportunity for every learner.”

Davis was born and raised in Spring Hill and has worked in Williamson County Schools for 26 years, having taught at Fairview Middle, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary and Longview Elementary. She also served as the assistant principal at Fairview Elementary, Westwood Elementary, Pinewood Elementary and Pearre Creek Elementary before taking over as the Allendale Elementary principal in 2016.

“I’m honored to return to Longview Elementary as the school’s new principal,” said Davis. “It’s a place I helped open as a second-grade teacher. I have cherished my time with the Allendale family, and those experiences have profoundly shaped my leadership. I know they will continue the tradition of excellence. However, I am excited for this new chapter as a Longview Lion. Together, I believe we can move mountains to ensure every student learns, grows and is prepared for a successful future, all while having fun in a safe, supportive environment. I’m eager to listen, learn and partner with families, staff and the community.”

Davis holds a bachelor’s in education, a master’s in curriculum and instruction, and an educational specialist’s degree in administration and supervision, all from Middle Tennessee State University, and a doctorate in learning organizations and strategic change from Lipscomb University.

She will begin her new role on July 1, 2026.

Source: WCS

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