Longtime Preds Analyst Terry Crisp Honored with Rink Dedication at Ford Ice Center in Bellevue

The Predators Renamed Rink One the “Terry Crisp Rink” and Announced the Terry Crisp Scholarship Fund on Sept. 20
The Nashville Predators organization dedicated and renamed Rink One at Ford Ice Center Bellevue to the “Terry Crisp Ice Rink” during a ceremony. The rink dedication, which also featured Preds play-by-play announcer Pete Weber and Preds President and CEO Sean Henry, honored Crisp’s service to the Nashville Predators over the last two decades.
The ceremony included a presentation which highlighted Crisp’s career and announced the implementation of the Terry Crisp Scholarship fund. The Terry Crisp Scholarship fund will help an incoming freshman attending a public college in the state of Tennessee. The scholarship total will be $5,000 and will be spread out across the student’s entire college career. They must have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA from sophomore to senior year to be eligible as well as display traits of leadership, hard work, perseverance and outstanding character. As a part of the application process, students will submit a two-to-three-page essay that details what they are passionate about.
Applications for the scholarship will be live in January of 2023 and close in late February of 2023. The selection committee – which will be members of the Nashville Predators staff – will pick their top five students with the winner being chosen by Terry and Sheila Crisp. The winner of the scholarship will be invited to a game in March of 2023 and will be honored on the Ford Bandstage with Crisp, his wife Sheila and Gnash.
Crisp, who retired after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, served as an in-game analyst for 16 seasons with former TV play-by-play announcer Pete Weber before shifting to Predators LIVE pre- and post game shows as a studio analyst for the last seven seasons with host Lyndsay Rowley.