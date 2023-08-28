The longtime host of ‘The Price is Right’ Bob Barker has died. Barker was 99 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” publicist Roger Neal said in a statement to NPR.

Bob Barker was best known for hosting the game show ‘The Price is Right’ for 35 years before retiring in 2007.

The show shared on social media, “We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of The Price is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

Barker was born in 1923, he was raised on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He served as a Navy fighter pilot, his first job was hosting a radio show in Los Angeles. Barker also hosted the TV show Truth or Consequences.

He was also supportive of animal rights, he ended each Price of Right show by stating,”This is Bob Barker, reminding you: Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered.” He established a foundation funding spaying and neutering services across the U.S.