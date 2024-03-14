Longtime Franklin Police Sergeant Set To Retire

After 27 years on the force, Sgt. Eric Treanor will bid farewell to the Franklin Police Department and retire on Saturday.

Treanor, a Nashville native, first became an officer with the law enforcement agency in 1997. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2002. During his time with the department, Treanor worked as a field training officer, firearms instructor, evidence room supervisor, and most recently, supervisor of the department’s Bravo (day) shift. Prior to his career at the Franklin Police Department, the Middle Tennessee State University graduate served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was activated during Operation Desert Shield/Storm in a medical evacuation unit.

“Each and every day I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Franklin, but now, I’m excited to have the opportunity to spend a lot more time with my family,” said Treanor. “My family has sacrificed a lot over these years due to me being absent from holidays, birthdays, games, and more. I can’t wait to take advantage of all the free time that I’ll now have with them. I’m looking forward to seeing where God leads me next.”

Treanor married his longtime girlfriend, Suzie, in 1996. They have four children together.

“Sergeant Treanor has worn our badge with pride and professionalism for 27 years. “We thank him for his service and salute him for his dedication to our city. He will be missed,” noted Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner.

The Franklin Police Department will host a celebratory reception for Treanor this Friday at 3 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters on Columbia Ave. The event is open to the public.