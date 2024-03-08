Longhorn Steakhouse Welcomes Back Beloved Grilled Lamb Chops

March 7, 2024 – Longhorn Steakhouse is thrilled to announce the return of a guest favorite – the Grilled Lamb Chops! Available for a limited time, this dish is sure to tempt lamb lovers and adventurous eaters alike.

Fire-Grilled to Perfection:

These succulent lamb chops are cooked to a perfect medium on the bone, capturing a smoky flavor from Longhorn’s signature fire-grilling technique.

A Flavorful Trio:

The dish is beautifully complemented by aRoasted Tomato Garlic-Herb Sauce, adding a vibrant touch. Creamy Mashed Potatoes provide a comforting base, while Wilted Spinach brings a fresh and healthy element to the plate.

A Complete Experience:

Each order of Grilled Lamb Chops is served at a suggested price of $26.79 and comes with a choice of side or salad. Longhorn offers a variety of delicious side dishes and salads to complete your meal, ranging from 250 to 800 calories.

Don’t Miss Out:

These Grilled Lamb Chops won’t be around forever, so head to your local Longhorn Steakhouse and experience this flavorful dish before it’s gone!

About Longhorn Steakhouse:

American casual dining restaurant chain specializes in steakhouse fare but offers a wider menu with chicken, fish, and vegetarian options. Over 500 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico.