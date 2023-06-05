Long-Time Oilers/Titans Executive Bob Hyde Passes Away

NASHVILLE – Bob Hyde, whose association with the Oilers/Titans franchise spanned over multiple decades, has passed away.

A native of Tullahoma, Tenn., Hyde served in a number of roles with the organization, dating back to its days in Houston.

“We are heartbroken to hear of Bob Hyde’s passing today,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “Joining the Oilers as a public relations college intern in 1977, he worked in a variety of roles – public relations, community relations and special projects – over a 30-year association with our organization, making an impact in many ways both large and small. Many in our building refer to him as “Mr. Oiler,” and his loyalty and devotion to this organization and its players was evident on a daily basis. A proud Tennessean, he was part of the team’s transition from Houston to Nashville and expanded the reach of the Titans through a variety of initiatives that impacted the region, including the Titans Caravan, Titans Golf Tournament, youth football and fostering a relationship with Fort Campbell and numerous non-profit organizations. Always positive in any interaction, he was eager to meet someone new, treat them like a long-lost friend and talk Titans football. I am particularly grateful for his work over the last several years with our former Oilers and Titans players – connecting with them, finding ways to unite them and showing they are appreciated. He was also a trusted aide to my father during his tenure. Bob will be missed but not forgotten for his years of service with our franchise. We send our condolences to his family and friends for their loss.”

During Hyde’s time with the Titans in Nashville, he was the club’s Vice President of Community Relations. He played a big role in making a positive impact in the community, from the team’s Titans Caravan to the team’s military outreach initiatives at nearby Fort Campbell Army Base.

In his days with the Oilers, Hyde worked closely with late owner K.S. “Bud” Adams, and his roles included serving as head of the team’s media relations department.

In more recent years, Hyde has handled special projects for Amy Adams Strunk, including work with the Oilers alumni.

In addition to his work with the Oilers/Titans, Hyde worked six years with the PGA Tour, and he also served as an account executive with a Nashville-based public relations agency for five years.

Hyde also spent time as secretary of the American Mobility Project, which worked to enhance the lives of individuals living with disabilities, and he served as a volunteer primarily with the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, Middle Tennessee Chapter of National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, and Simmons Bank Open benefitting the Snedeker Foundation, a PGA Tour event.

Hyde spent time in Houston and Jacksonville, Florida, before returning to Nashville in 1998, where he resided until his death.

He attended both Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Houston. He is survived by his two adult daughters, Ashley and Hannah.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

