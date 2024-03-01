Long-time Corporate Mortgage Executive Launches One-man Brokerage

After more than 20 years as an executive in the corporate mortgage world, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer of Wesley Mortgage, John Page decided to go back to what he loved best, working directly with borrowers.

This week, he got rid of the corporate red tape to launch a one-man mortgage brokerage serving Tennessee, Avenue Mortgage Company, LLC.

Having worked as an executive on both the sales and operations side of the mortgage industry supervising the closing of hundreds of loans monthly, Page learned to recognize the minefields that slow or stop loans. “People want the lowest monthly payment possible, and someone to walk them through the process so their loan goes smoothly and their house closes on time. Removing layers of management and corporate overhead gives Avenue’s customers the benefit of my years of experience at the lowest possible cost to them.”

Page started his career as a Loan Officer at Franklin American Mortgage Company, later serving as a Senior Vice President on both the sales and operations side of the retail mortgage division. Page later served as a Vice President at First Bank before, most recently, becoming COO at Nashville-based Wesley Mortgage.

“It’s just a life decision I’ve made at this point in my career to work directly with borrowers instead of serving customers through layers and layers of personnel,” Page commented. “If you work with Avenue Mortgage, your loan gets handled by the CEO… every time.”

Avenue Mortgage Company is a full-service mortgage brokerage based in Franklin, Tennessee, working with many lenders to match it’s clients with the mortgage that best meets their financial situation.

Founded by John Page, a former corporate mortgage executive with more than 20 years in the industry, Avenue is a one-person company that offers corporate expertise without corporate overhead. This allows Avenue to offer ultra competitive rates and the type of focused service you get when you are one of a handful of customers instead of one of hundreds. Avenue Mortgage is licensed in the state of Tennessee. More information can be found at www.avemortgageco.com