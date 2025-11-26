Long-Term Road Closure Ahead For Liberty Hills Stream Project

Drivers in Franklin will see significant traffic changes as a major infrastructure project gets underway in the Liberty Hills area.

The City of Franklin, TN will close Liberty Hills Drive at Liberty Pike beginning Tuesday, December 2, as crews work to replace a box culvert as part of the Liberty Hills Stream Restoration Project.

The closure is expected to last approximately 12 to 14 weeks. During that time, traffic will be rerouted south via Liberty Hills Drive to Freedom Drive and North Royal Oaks Boulevard.

City officials say the project is necessary to improve long-term drainage and stream conditions in the area and thank motorists for their patience during the extended closure.

