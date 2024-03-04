Long Ball Powers #9 Tennessee to Two Wins Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The ninth-ranked Lady Vols hit five home runs on Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium as they picked up two more wins in the Tennessee Classic – beating Stetson 3-2 and Longwood 12-1.

Graduate Kiki Milloy hit a pair of bombs in game two versus Longwood – opening the outing with a leadoff homer before roping her second of the day in the fourth inning. Tennessee’s all-time home runs leader, Milloy has hit six homers this season with three coming over the weekend.

Source: UT Sports

