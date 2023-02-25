Lonestar Celebrates 30 Years with New Album and Show at The Ryman

Having just celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2022, Lonestar, the highly acclaimed and multi-award-winning country group, announce their new album TEN to 1 — an invigorating re-recording of 10 of their #1 hits — will be released on Friday, June 2.

There’s something about combining nostalgia with innovation that turns a beloved memory into an engaging new experience. That’s the foundation for Lonestar’s TEN to 1 — giving fans brand new versions of the hits they have loved for years. “Amazed,” the lead single from the collection, which originally spent 11 weeks in a No. 1 position, is set for a Wednesday, March 1 release.

Re-recording songs that fans have loved for years can be a tricky proposition, but TEN to 1 strikes the perfect balance between fresh and familiar. It was a labor of love for Lonestar’s Dean Sams, drummer Keech Rainwater, guitar virtuoso Michael Britt and lead vocalist Drew Womack.

“We’ve been doing this for a very long time, and we’ve been super blessed in our 30 plus years together to have 22 top 10 singles and then have 10 of those go No.1,” says founding member Dean Sams, who has produced the group’s last six albums. “We’ve adapted our sound so much over the years through playing live, we’ve started approaching songs a little bit differently and so we just thought we should put a version of who we are today out there with all 10 of our No. 1’s.” Michael Britt adds: “Most of these songs we’ve played for 25 years or so, and we know these songs like the back of our hand. It was fun to be able to record songs that everybody knows and just put a different spin on them because we’ve changed them over time.”

TEN to 1 kicks off with Lonestar’s very first No. 1, “No News,” which topped the chart in 1996. The 10-song collection then proceeds chronologically with the hits “Come Cryin’ To Me,” “Everything’s Changed,” “Amazed,” “Smile,” “What About Now,” “Tell Her,” “I’m Already There,” “My Front Porch Looking In” and “Mr. Mom.”

After wrapping up their most successful touring year ever last year, Lonestar continues to maintain a busy tour schedule and in 2023 will enjoy a bucket list moment as they headline Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium for the first time on Friday, March 3 — a stop on their national headlining “TEN To 1” Tour. “We’ve done a few sets there and played the Opry there, but we’ve never done a real show there and we’ve wanted to for years,” says Britt.

Find tickets here.