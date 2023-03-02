Lone Star Rodeo Returns to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum

A new collaboration between the Community Foundation of Rutherford County, Middle Tennessee State University and numerous corporate sponsors is keeping the tradition of the annual Lone Star Rodeo alive in Murfreesboro at MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum.

The rodeo returns for a two-night run, starting at 7 o’clock Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at Miller Coliseum, 304B W. Thompson Lane.

Family-owned and -operated Lone Star Rodeo, based out of Crofton, Kentucky, near Hopkinsville, will again bring an action-packed show for the entire family.

Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping and bull riding.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Community Foundation of Rutherford County to host the Lone Star World Championship Rodeo,” said Monica Smith, assistant to the president for Community Engagement and Inclusion at MTSU.

“This rodeo represents a powerful opportunity for our campus and community to come together to celebrate rodeo’s rich history, have fun and raise funds for the betterment of Rutherford County,” added Smith, who serves on the Community Foundation board. “We are pleased that MTSU Student Ambassadors will be on hand to welcome our community family into the Tennessee Miller Coliseum for this spectacular event.”

Kelly G. Rollins, Community Foundation of Rutherford County president and board chairman, said he hopes the public “enjoys this family-friendly community event and the beautiful Tennessee Miller Coliseum.” He also “extended sincere appreciation and gratitude to all our sponsors.”

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department formerly sponsored the rodeo for 17 years.

Tickets — $20 for adults and teenagers 13 and older, $10 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for ages 6 and under — are available online and at the door.

Swanson Companies, a local family-owned and -operated business, is the presenting sponsor for this year’s inaugural event hosted by the Community Foundation of Rutherford County, which was established in 2017 to benefit and support nonprofit efforts in Rutherford and Cannon counties.

National HealthCare Corp., with corporate offices in Murfreesboro, will be a key sponsor along with Krebs Kubota.

In addition to MTSU, other important sponsors include Ascend Federal Credit Union, Clarity Resources LLC, Baird Wealth Management, Leslie & Dr. Mark Akins, Ascension Saint Thomas, Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV, Edward Jones and Reeves-Sain Drug Store, among others.

The Community Foundation of Rutherford County is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

For additional information, visit the Community Foundation websites at www.cfrutherford.org or www.cfrcrodeo.com, or call Tennessee Miller Coliseum at 615-494-8961 or Lone Star Rodeo at 276-269-6000.