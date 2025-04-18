Lolly Gourmet Pops Opens in Franklin

Lolly Gourmet Pops, a gourmet popsicle shop, opened in Franklin on Saturday, April 12th.

The location is in Grassland at the former Sunrise Smoothie & Ice location at 1111 Battlewood Street. Marilyn Doore and Steven Smith brought the gourmet popsicle concept to Franklin after they purchased the company from a family in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Beyond its signature gourmet pops on site, Lolly offers smoothies, Acai bowls, open-face toast, quesadillas, and even Pup Pops for dogs. They also cater weddings, birthdays, corporate events, and family reunions.

The store’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. For the latest updates and offerings, follow them on Facebook here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email