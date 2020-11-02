Logo Brands Opens Temporary Store at CoolSprings Galleria

Logo Brands, a bargain hunters dream for finding team memorabilia of your favorite sports team, has opened a temporary store at the CoolSprings Galleria. The Logo Brands Factory Store will be open during mall hours now until December 30. Logo Brands’ annual sale will be November 12 – 15.

“For the last 11 years, Logo Brands has opened its warehouse doors to the public for 3 days. Every year we make the sale bigger and better. This year bigger and better means an official retail store in Cool Springs Galleria, next to American Girl!” they wrote on Facebook.

In regards to the annual sale, Logo Brands says customers can expect “discounts you are accustomed to seeing at these events. We will be restocking constantly and the offering will be big, just like in years past.”

Via Facebook, Logo Brands explained their decision to move the sale this year by stating, “Earlier this year we had to make the decision about the Warehouse Sale. We couldn’t safely invite thousands of people in our building given all that has transpired this year. We decided smaller crowds over a longer period of time would be the safest decision. Given we cannot shut our warehouse down operationally for more than a week, we sought out multiple retail location and even a different warehouse. Our top retail location options that would have given us twice the square footage as our current mall space became unavailable. Those other locations would have allowed us to offer so much more product like you have seen in past years. Despite that, we made our best attempt at making the sale the same wonderful shopping experience as in years past. We’ve always had our customers top of mind. We put out the newest items that we had limited stock on first.”

