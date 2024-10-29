Logan’s Roadhouse Prime Rib and Fall Specials for Holidays

Logan’s Roadhouse embraces the season with the return of fan-favorite Prime Rib Weekends, beginning Friday, Nov. 1, along with a brand-new fall menu* arriving Monday, Oct. 28. Fans of hearty, comforting dishes can savor seasonal offerings like the Coffee & Cream NY Strip and Three-Cheese Bacon Mac, paired with three festive cocktails.

Prime Rib Weekends Return

This holiday season, Logan’s Roadhouse brings back its famous Prime Rib. Known for its rich flavor and tender texture, prime rib can be challenging to prepare at home due to the slow cook time. Logan’s takes the stress out of holiday cooking with Prime Rib Weekends and Holiday Feasts to go, allowing guests to relax and enjoy quality time with loved ones.

Prime Rib Weekends – Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 1 through Feb. 24, while supplies last, guests can enjoy a perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted 13 oz. Prime Rib , hand-carved to order and served with a choice of two sides.

– Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 1 through Feb. 24, while supplies last, guests can enjoy a perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted , hand-carved to order and served with a choice of two sides. Prime Rib Roadhouse Feasts – Available for pre-order beginning Nov. 1 and pickup Nov. 21 through Dec. 31. These feasts can be picked up as take-and-bake or served hot-and-ready. Each feast includes one dozen made-from-scratch rolls, two family sides, house salad and dessert. Entree options include Prime Rib (holiday season only), Pulled Pork, Ribs or Pork Chops.

Limited-Time Fall Flavors

Celebrate fall with a lineup of new, limited-time dishes, including:

Roadhouse Nachos – Crispy tortilla chips layered with house-made chili, featuring Bush’s Ranchero Beans, and finished with a drizzle of queso, melted cheddar, fresh pico de gallo, green onions and sour cream

– Crispy tortilla chips layered with house-made chili, featuring Bush’s Ranchero Beans, and finished with a drizzle of queso, melted cheddar, fresh pico de gallo, green onions and sour cream Coffee & Cream NY Strip – A 12 oz. USDA NY Strip, mesquite-grilled and seasoned with Logan’s signature coffee blend, topped with cream sauce and crispy onions, served with a choice of two sides

– A 12 oz. USDA NY Strip, mesquite-grilled and seasoned with Logan’s signature coffee blend, topped with cream sauce and crispy onions, served with a choice of two sides Lemon Pepper Trout – Idaho-raised trout filet with zesty lemon pepper seasoning, lemon butter sauce, rice and served with a choice of two sides

– Idaho-raised trout filet with zesty lemon pepper seasoning, lemon butter sauce, rice and served with a choice of two sides Shrimp Stacked Trout – Idaho-raised trout filet seasoned with lemon pepper and topped with grilled shrimp and lemon butter sauce, served over cheesy rice served with a choice of two sides

– Idaho-raised trout filet seasoned with lemon pepper and topped with grilled shrimp and lemon butter sauce, served over cheesy rice served with a choice of two sides Three-Cheese Bacon Mac – Cheddar, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses with crispy bacon and yeast roll breadcrumbs

– Cheddar, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses with crispy bacon and yeast roll breadcrumbs Blueberry Apple Cobbler – Warm, buttery cobbler with cinnamon apples and blueberries, topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Guests can pair these dishes with seasonal cocktails like:

Rodeo Tea – A twist on the classic with Amaretto and a splash of Coke

– A twist on the classic with Amaretto and a splash of Coke The Perfect Pear – Corazón Blanco Tequila, pineapple juice and Finest Call Prickly Pear syrup, served with a Red Bull topper

– Corazón Blanco Tequila, pineapple juice and Finest Call Prickly Pear syrup, served with a Red Bull topper Spicy Buck – Traveller Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Angostura bitters and ginger beer with a jalapeño kick

Holiday Gift Card Promotion & Pop-Up Deals

Additionally, Logan’s is launching its Holiday Gift Card Promotion*. From Oct. 28 to Dec. 31, guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus card. Guests can also stay tuned for special pop-up deals on LogansRoadhouse.com during the holiday season, offering even more chances to save. Bonus cards must be redeemed by Feb. 13, 2025.

With these festive menu items and holiday promotions, Logan’s is taking the work out of holiday celebrations so families can focus on what really matters — spending time together. For more information on the fall menu, Prime Rib and holiday promotions, visit LogansRoadhouse.com .

*The Fall LTO Menu and Holiday Gift Card Promo are available at Logan’s Roadhouse corporate locations nationwide. Select franchise locations, such as those in California, also participate in the Gift Card Promo. Find your local restaurant at LogansRoadhouse.com/locations and check with the location for details.

