Logan’s Roadhouse Is Now LogERN’S RoadHome

January 18, 2024 – Logan’s Roadhouse , the leading steakhouse known for its scratch-made rolls, mesquite grilled steaks, and ice-cold drinks, is ringing in the new year with their ongoing partnership with country music artist ERNEST. Guests may now visit all participating Logan’s restaurants to enjoy the LogERN Special in-store.

“The LogERN Special has been so well received and we are delighted to expand its offering by making it available to now enjoy in our restaurants,” said Kristen Hohl, Vice President of Marketing for Logan’s Roadhouse. “We are honored to continue our partnership with ERNEST and give fans a taste of some of his Logan’s favorites.”

The LogERN Special was inspired by the partnership between Logan’s and ERNEST, an award-winning music artist and songwriter. The restaurant brand and Nashville hitmaker have been teaming up for the past two years and most recently, Logan’s gave away the ultimate Nashville RoadTrip, complete with VIP passes to ERNEST’s November 2023 concert in Nashville, TN.

The LogERN Special is designed for the true ERNEST experience. The meal includes his personal favorite menu items: Logan’s signature 11 oz mesquite wood-grilled sirloin paired with a skewer of grilled shrimp with sides of broccoli & cheese and Logan’s famous sweet potato.

The special was previously available only for pickup and delivery via the website and app. Known for his soulful voice, chart-topping hits, and deep connection with American culture, ERNEST brings an unmissable flair to Logan’s Roadhouse.

To learn more about Logan’s Roadhouse, visit LogansRoadhouse.com or follow them on social @logansroadhouse. Become a Logan’s Rewards Member to start making your meals count by earning points and enjoying exclusive benefits.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News