Logan’s Roadhouse Introduces New Seafood Menu

Logan’s Roadhouse is setting the stage for a flavor-packed season with a fresh, seafood-centric spring menu starting Monday, February 26, 2024. Renowned for its handcrafted rolls, mesquite-grilled steaks, and refreshing beverages, Logan’s is excited to unveil this seasonal culinary experience alongside a meaningful partnership with GiftAMeal®, an organization dedicated to combating hunger in communities across the nation.

Through the GiftAMeal® partnership, Logan’s guests can enjoy new menu offerings and help their community all in one outing. Guests can scan a QR code and take a photo of their meal. For every photo taken, Logan’s will donate a nutritious meal to a local food bank. Since its inception in 2015, GiftAMeal® has partnered with restaurants to fight food insecurity and has provided over one million meals to communities around the country.

“Our partnership with GiftAMeal® is a meaningful initiative that allows our guests to easily participate in aiding those who face food insecurity, serving our communities from the comfort of their dining experience,” said Kristen Hohl , Vice President of Marketing for SPB Hospitality, parent company of Logan’s Roadhouse. “We are thrilled for our guests to be able to do good while eating well.”

With the debut of Logan’s limited-time spring menu, guests can enjoy seafood dishes including, Mesquite Wood-Grilled Salmon Dip, accompanied by chips and toasted yeast roll crostini, traditional Seafood Gumbo Bowl, a hearty entrée, made with shrimp, crab, and okra, topped with grilled blackened shrimp and sausage served over rice. Guests can get the best of both worlds with the Teriyaki Salmon and Shrimp Combo, featuring mesquite grilled salmon topped with pineapple, alongside a grilled shrimp skewer with Teriyaki sauce served over rice pilaf with two sides.

The Cilantro Lime Salmon is sure to capture the heart of anyone seeking a bold catch, featuring an 8 oz. salmon with Logan’s signature Smokehouse seasoning, topped with sweet chili lime sauce and cilantro served over black bean & corn rice, plus two sides.

For the meat lovers, the Surf and Turf Trio features a 6 oz. sirloin, two Crispy Crab Cakes, plus a skewer of mesquite-grilled shrimp over Roadhouse Rice with creamy Cajun & garlic dill sauces. Upgrade to an 8 oz. sirloin for an extra charge.

Dive for dessert with Nana’s Banana Pudding, featured in an oversized cup with Nilla wafers, banana pudding, bananas, whipped topping, and caramel.

Guests looking for a drink to add to their dishes can enjoy the featured Blue Colada, made with Bacardi Superior, Blue Curaçao with Zing Zang Piña Colada mix and fresh pineapple juice, or the Spicy Mango Groupie with Corazón Reposado Tequila and Monin Mango Purée with a kick of jalapeño, topped with the frozen Roadhouse ‘Rita with a Tajin rim.

