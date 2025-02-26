Logan’s Roadhouse Introduces Cajun-Inspired Spring Menu

Logan’s Roadhouse is bringing a taste of the bayou to the table with a limited-time Cajun-inspired menu launching Monday, Feb. 24.* Just in time for Lent, the new offerings showcase fresh, coastal flavors with crave-worthy dishes like Cajun Seafood Dip, Shrimp Stacked Trout, and Blackened Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo, making Logan’s the go-to spot for seafood and steak lovers.

Alongside its seasonal menu, Logan’s Roadhouse is continuing its commitment to fighting hunger through its partnership with GiftAMeal. Beginning Feb. 24, the program will expand to 104 Logan’s locations across 19 states, giving guests an easy way to give back. By scanning a QR code and sharing a photo of their meal, guests will trigger a restaurant-funded donation to a local food bank, providing meals for families in need.

A Limited Time Taste of the Bayou

Logan’s spring menu features expertly crafted starters and entrées, including:

Cedar Plank Salmon – Marinated in a sweet and savory sauce, grilled over a cedar plank and served with two side items

Blackened Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo – Traditional Gumbo made with fresh shrimp, okra and crab, topped with rice, blackened shrimp and grilled sausage – all served with a cheesy yeast roll

Cajun Seafood Dip – House-made with creamy queso, fresh crab, shrimp, okra and cheddar cheese, topped with green onions and served with tortilla chips

Beer-Battered Onion Rings – Hand-battered in house-made Miller Lite® batter and served with zesty ranch

Shrimp Stacked Trout – Idaho-raised trout fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, topped with perfectly-grilled shrimp and rich lemon butter sauce, served over cheesy rice with two sides

Lemon Pepper Trout – Idaho-raised trout fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, served over cheesy rice with two sides

Coconut Shrimp Dinner – Fifteen crispy coconut shrimp served with a sweet and tangy dipping sauce. Also available as an add-on (5 count)

Roadhouse Gumbo (Side) – A la carte portion of traditional gumbo made with fresh shrimp, okra and crab, served over rice

Key Lime Cheesecake – A creamy, tangy key lime cheesecake served up tall on a graham cracker crust

Guests can pair their meal with a selection of new beverages, including Logan’s Espresso Martini, canned wines like Archer Roose Pinot Grigio and Graham + Fisk’s Cabernet, and the ever-popular Stella Artois, which is now available on draft at participating locations. Select fall favorites, such as Three Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese, The Perfect Pear cocktail and Rodeo Tea, will also remain on the menu.

For more details on the new menu items, visit LogansRoadhouse.com .

*The limited-time menu is available at Logan’s Roadhouse corporate locations nationwide. Participation varies at select franchise locations, such as those in California, North Carolina and South Carolina.

