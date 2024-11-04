Logan’s Roadhouse Honors Military Heroes with Free Meal This Veterans Day

Logan’s Roadhouse , the beloved roadhouse known for its famous scratch-made rolls, mesquite-grilled steaks and down-home charm, is paying tribute to America’s heroes this Veterans Day with a FREE meal for all veterans and active-duty military personnel. On Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans can enjoy a complimentary meal at participating Logan’s locations, choosing from a special menu of fan favorites like cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, pork chops and more.*

In addition to the Veterans Day meal, Logan’s is highlighting its ongoing commitment to veterans through its support of K9s For Warriors – the nation’s leading provider of highly-trained service dogs for veterans battling PTSD and other invisible wounds of war. This initiative, which raised over $50,000 during Logan’s summer Bounceback Promotion, is just one way the brand helps improve the lives of America’s veterans beyond November 11.

Veterans Day Free Meal at Logan’s

Guests dining at Logan’s Roadhouse on Veterans Day can enjoy a selection of hearty entrées from special menus.

Each entrée comes with a choice of select sides like Logan’s fries, Roadhouse Rice, green beans, corn or mashed potatoes. Additionally, Logan’s will honor the service of fallen heroes by displaying a Missing Man Table at every location, a poignant reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Year-Round Support for Veterans and Military

Throughout the year, Logan’s offers a 10% military discount to both veterans and active-duty service members and provides employment opportunities for hundreds of veterans across its nearly 130 locations nationwide. Through its ongoing collaboration with K9s For Warriors, Logan’s contributes to the mental health and well-being of veterans by funding the training and placement of service dogs. This summer’s Bounceback Promotion, where guests who donated $5 to the organization received a $10 discount on future visits, helped raise significant funds to support veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and other invisible wounds of war.

For more information on Logan’s Veterans Day offer and participating locations, visit LogansRoadhouse.com .

*The offer is valid for dine-in only and veterans or active-duty members must present a military ID or proof of service to redeem their free meal. Participation and menus may vary by location, so guests are encouraged to check with their local Logan’s for availability.

