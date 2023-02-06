Logan’s Roadhouse Feeling the Love for Valentine’s Day

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nothing says “I love you” more than sharing mesquite wood-grilled steaks, savory slow-cooked ribs and classic homemade rolls with that special someone. Love is in the air and there is no better place to set the mood this Valentine’s Day than at Logan’s Roadhouse .

From February 1 to February 14, The Real American Roadhouse is offering the ideal destination to share a meal with your Valentine. Headlined with quality steaks, an updated wine selection, and no fancy dress code, Logan’s is the perfect spot to take your loved ones. Kick back and choose from a plethora of delicious options, and enjoy the company of your better half, because Romance the Roadhouse Way means wearing something comfortable while cutting into a butcher-selected Center-Cut Top Sirloin or enjoying slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone ribs.

“At Logan’s, you’ll get steakhouse quality at an unbeatable price and a ‘Roadhouse Romance’ you can’t forget,” said SPB Hospitality Sr. Director of Marketing Kristen Hohl. “We’ve got what it takes for you to say, ‘I love you’ at Logan’s Roadhouse this Valentine’s Day with our grilled to perfection steaks, crave-worthy sides, and buttery, house-made rolls hot out of the oven.”

Logan’s Rewards members can Feed the Love even more this Valentine’s Day weekend with surprise offers available only in the Logan’s Rewards App. Logan’s Rewards members will have the chance to receive up to $250 in rewards or a $1000 gift card when they redeem an offer and make a purchase from February 9 through February 14.

To learn more, visit logansroadhouse.com .

