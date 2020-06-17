Approximately 274 students graduated this spring from Freed-Hardeman University. The total includes nearly 70 students who completed graduate degrees.

From Williamson County, Logan Campbell, of Franklin, TN, is among the 2020 graduating class. Campbell graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.

