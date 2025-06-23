Lodge2A to Open Private Club Featuring Cutting-Edge Virtual Shooting Experience

Lodge2A announced plans to open its inaugural private member club in one of Nashville’s most iconic buildings, Cummins Station. Designed as a first-in-class destination, Lodge2A combines high-touch hospitality, immersive technology, and a strong sense of community, centered around a dynamic, activity-driven experience unlike anything else in the private club space. Spanning 16,000 square feet, the club will offer members a place to gather, recharge, and engage through exceptional cuisine, curated events, and cutting-edge virtual sport.

“Lodge2A is first-and-foremost a private social club where our members can connect and unwind with incredible food and beverages in a completely comfortable environment. Whether it be a lunch, an afternoon drink after work, a dinner, or a night out, our club will be a captivating retreat,” said Andy Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Lodge2A. “From the moment you walk through the door, you will be transported to an alluring destination complete with luxury-level, personalized service featuring premium food curated by noteworthy chefs.”

Designed by renowned HLGStudio, Lodge2A’s design will be bold and elevated, featuring a dining room with private dining and meeting space options, speakeasy style nooks, and a stage for live entertainment. The company is assembling a world class food and beverage team to dynamically build and update menus in the club.

Added Williams, “Lodge2A is designed to foster camaraderie and forge connections, reigniting the essence of the American spirit in an unparalleled atmosphere.”

These offerings are taken to the next level through utilization of the world’s most exclusive simulated shooting technology. Not often accessible to the public, this technology offers a variety of constantly evolving scenarios for patrons to partake in – from shooting scenarios and target practice to hunting and skeet shooting.

“In addition to the many perks of the club, members of Lodge2A will have special access to eight simulated shooting bays,” added Williams. “We are leveraging previously inaccessible technology to provide a realistic and stimulating shooting experience that will appeal to everyone from novices just looking to have fun to advanced shooters looking to train and improve their real-world skills.”

A Competitive Virtual Shooting Experience

Lodge2A technology will adapt to a variety of simulated variables, including target distances, delivering a hyper-accurate, interactive experience that challenges members at every skill level. To ensure a cutting-edge offering, Lodge2A has assembled a team of in-house developers focused on creating custom shooting simulations that push the boundaries of realism. With stunning graphics and dynamic scenarios, these simulations will continually evolve, providing an immersive and engaging experience for all. As Williams puts it, “There’s innovation in every shot.”

Lodge2A’s technology will offer gamification including leaderboards and competitive events amongst members and guests. Using an app, members can track their progress and performance metrics, earn badges and achievements and more. Over time, members can see how their skills improve and gain valuable insights into their shooting habits.

Continued Williams, “Lodge2A offers the safest possible environment for people to learn how to shoot. There is no live ammunition, it is all virtual. The simulation erases any risk that can be associated with shooting, leaving only the fun, the training, and the competition.”

Lodge2A does not utilize fire-able weapons in its simulation bays or allow any outside guns to be brought in, and it will strictly enforce safety standards that promote best practices in real shooting situations.

Experience Center Previews and Founding Members

This summer, Lodge2A will open an Experience Center within Cummins Station, allowing potential members to get a first look at the opulent technology behind its shooting simulation.

The 2,000-sq-ft preview space will offer a shooting bay, culinary program tastings, a preview of Lodge2A’s décor and renderings, and a technology showcase to prospective partners and members.

As part of the enlisting phase, a select number of early enrollees will be recognized as Founding Members. This elite circle will receive premium perks including private hosting ability, waived fees, and referral bonuses.

Lodge2A is targeting a Q2 2026 opening in Nashville. To learn more about joining and becoming a founding member, visit https://www.lodge2a.com/.

