Locally-Owned Dryer Vent Wizard Franchise Awards Grant to Brentwood Fire and Rescue

In an effort to promote fire prevention and education, Dryer Vent Wizard of Middle Tennessee has awarded a $500 grant to the Brentwood Fire and Rescue for its outstanding work toward fire safety and public awareness about the dangers of fires.

Every year for National Fire Prevention Month, the entire Dryer Vent Wizard franchise organization raises money to benefit the Children’s Burn Foundation, a non-profit organization aiding children who have suffered severe burns or trauma as a result of fire. Fundraising efforts include customer, franchisee, employee, vendor and corporate donations. Also, Dryer Vent Wizard franchisees across the country have the opportunity to nominate local fire departments for exceptional community fire prevention programs and services. This year, 31 grants of $500 were awarded.

The grant will be used for public education and for the Citizens Fire Academy Program (CFA) at Brentwood Fire and Rescue, accepted by Chief Jeff Pender and Goss.

“We are thrilled to present this grant to the Brentwood Fire and Rescue for all the work they do to provide community outreach and educate our residents about fire safety and prevention,” said Jeff Allen, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of Middle Tennessee. “As an organization dedicated to the safety of our local community, we’re proud to award this grant to further residents’ awareness toward fire safety.”

Since 2014, Dryer Vent Wizard, North America’s leading dryer vent maintenance and repair franchise, has awarded $31,000 worth of grants to 62 fire departments across the United States and Canada. This program helps raise public awareness about dryer fire prevention, estimated to be an average of 14,630 each year in the U.S. alone.

About Dryer Vent Wizard

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard is a North American franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning, and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company was founded in 2004 by Dave Lavalle, who also founded Mr. Handyman, and currently operates more than 95 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving over 9,000 communities. Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.dryerventwizard.com.