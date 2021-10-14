Locally Owned Batteries Plus Opens in Spring Hill

Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, opened its newest locally owned and operated store in Spring Hill at 4816 Main Street Suite J.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Batteries Plus will host a grand opening event on November 5, 2021.

Batteries Plus Spring Hill will provide locals with fundamental products that power people’s lives. From automotive service needs, such as free car battery testing and installations, key fob programming to battery-powered wheelchairs, hearing aids, thermometers, generators and more.

Each team member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. In fact, technicians are individually certified through the Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE™) program from CTIA, the wireless industry trade association. The WISE program certifies technicians to comprehensive industry-wide standards that encompass the full range of processes and skills required to conduct repairs. The store will also offer a range of products, such as: automotive batteries (ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries and alkaline batteries.

The new Batteries Plus location is locally owned and operated by Rod Sampson and his daughter, Jessica DeAssiz. Sampson, who is a process engineer by trade, wanted to apply his experience in manufacturing and engineering to helping his community with their own technology problems. He will oversee the business while continuing his current career, and DeAssiz will manage the day-to-day operations of the store.

“Batteries Plus of Spring Hill will be the local experts on all things batteries, lighting, key fobs, and more,” said Rod Sampson. “Our local team will be there to help provide a memorable experience that is readily accessible to residents, local businesses, and more to meet their demand for a quick and efficient shopping experience, conveniently located in their neighborhood.”

Throughout the pandemic, Batteries Plus locations across the country have remained open to make sure communities and organizations have what they need when it comes to reliable batteries, devices, lighting, repairs, electronical equipment, smart home technology, medical devices like infusion pumps, monitors, carts on wheels, and more, running as smoothly as possible.

The store will be able to service a variety of sectors including schools, contractors, churches, municipalities, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, property managers and assisted living centers. To fulfill the essential needs of the community, Batteries Plus can make on-site assessments at each location and will provide services for lighting and fixtures, helping technology operate efficiently, repair damaged items and more.

“Almost every product on the market today requires batteries and we’re glad that the Spring Hill community will soon have a reliable, local retailer to provide services and products that are both essential and fundamental to people’s lives,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus.

To find out more information about the new Spring Hill location, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator/tn/springhill/batteries-plus-881 or call them at (615) 637-6337.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®’ Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com. For additional information on the brand, visit www.batteriesplus.com