Local Vs National Mortgage Companies

Shopping for your mortgage can feel as difficult as shopping for a home. Are rates the only determining factor in today’s market? Maybe not. With local lenders and brokers tapping into more options for your lending needs, they might be a better fit. But what about the experience and trust that big banks bring with their huge portfolios and hundreds of thousands of clients?

Let’s take a look at local and national lenders to see what might make more sense for your lending needs.

The Big Bank: Going National

Big banks are everywhere and have been with us for over a hundred years. Whether it’s Wells Fargo or Chase, many of them are household names and that brings its own benefits and a certain sense of security.

Big banks are great for their extended networks and established loan programs. If you have a relationship with your bank, it’s worth speaking to them first to see how they can help. Their loan processes are often streamlined and they leverage years of experience to bring you the best lending experience.

The biggest con to working with a big bank is their size. You’re one of thousands of mortgage customers and this might be an issue if you have a complex lending need or would like more customer service for your lending experience.

Local Lenders: Keeping It Local

There are huge advantages to going local too. For one, they’re not always locked into a specific bank and might provide loans that big banks can’t. Another advantage is that there’s a chance you’re not one of a thousand loan customers. You can expect a more boutique experience that’s more tailored to your needs.

With fewer clients to service, your experience may be expedited and if you have a complex lending need, you’re more likely to get the time and attention you need to complete the process.

Some cons to working with local lenders are that the processes are often less streamlined and you may want to do a little more research to determine how they operate. There might be less consistency in working with a third-party lender and while it’s not a bad thing, you might have expectations that aren’t a fit for them.

All considered, local lenders are a great option for those looking to get the ball rolling on a more personal level, with lenders who are experts in your local area.

While both have their pros and cons, the deciding factor should be your lending needs. If you’re looking for white-glove service, tailored to your specific lending needs, a local lender might be a better option for you. If you have a good relationship with your big bank, it might be worth your time to work with them and see what they can do for you. Chances are, they’re both competitive and they’ll both provide the loan you need.

Susan Gregory

Mobile: (615) 207-5600

Office: 615-370-8669 ext 1057

Fax: (615) 370-8013