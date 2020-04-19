The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) recently named its 2020-2021 Executive Board. The Board is comprised of veterinarians from across the state.

The newly elected officers are:

President – Matt Povlovich, DVM, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Thompson’s Station;

President-Elect – Tai Federico, DVM, Riverview Animal Hospital, Chattanooga;

Vice-President – Bob Parker, DVM, Shelby Center Hospital for Animals, Bartlett;

Secretary/Treasurer – Margaret (Midge) Phillips, DVM, Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital, Franklin;

Immediate Past President – Danny Walker, DVM, University of Tennessee at Martin.

Six members-at-large were also elected to represent East, West and Middle Tennessee. They are: Joanne Hibbs, DVM, Tazewell Pike Animal Clinic, Corryton; Robert Monin, DVM, Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital, Johnson City; Lee Butler, DVM, Huntington Animal Clinic, Huntington; Lauren Dabney, DVM, Northside Animal Clinic, Humboldt; Beau House, DVM, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville; and Julie Buford, DVM, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville.

Deloris Green Gaines, CMP, serves as the executive director for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.

About Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association

Since 1909, the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association has been committed to advancing the science and art of veterinary medicine. More than 1,200 members work to ensure that laws and regulations promote the health and well-being of all animals, and protect public health and human welfare. Large and small animal practitioners, students, and veterinary school graduates make up TVMA membership. For additional information, please visit www.tvmanet.org.