Local Theater Students Take Top Honors at Spotlight Awards

High school theater students are proving the show must go on by winning many categories at the annual Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards.
The Spotlight Awards recognize the talents of theater students across Middle Tennessee. Schools submit their performances and are evaluated by an accomplished panel of adjudicators. Students enter in categories ranging from vocal abilities and choreography to set design and makeup. This year, the awards were presented during a Virtual Celebration June 13.
“Musical theater is alive and well in our schools,” said Page High theater director Michelle Tripp.
The students and ensembles who won in their categories are listed below:
Brentwood High
- Outstanding Female Soloist – Vivi Hirst
- Outstanding Vocals
- Outstanding Sound
Independence High
- Outstanding Dramatic Actor – Karson Hamlin
- Outstanding Ensemble
- Outstanding Hair/Makeup
Nolensville High
- Outstanding Comedic Actress – Katie Earnest
- Outstanding Ensemble Actress – Holy Eaves
Page High
- Outstanding Comedic Actor – Daniel McMahan
- Outstanding Comedic Actress – Sophia Hutchens
- Outstanding Technical Achievement – Eric Richey
Ravenwood High
- Outstanding Design Concept