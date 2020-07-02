Local Theater Students Take Top Honors at Spotlight Awards





High school theater students are proving the show must go on by winning many categories at the annual Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards.

The Spotlight Awards recognize the talents of theater students across Middle Tennessee. Schools submit their performances and are evaluated by an accomplished panel of adjudicators. Students enter in categories ranging from vocal abilities and choreography to set design and makeup. This year, the awards were presented during a Virtual Celebration June 13.

“Musical theater is alive and well in our schools,” said Page High theater director Michelle Tripp.

The students and ensembles who won in their categories are listed below:

Brentwood High

Outstanding Female Soloist – Vivi Hirst

Outstanding Vocals

Outstanding Sound

Independence High

Outstanding Dramatic Actor – Karson Hamlin

Outstanding Ensemble

Outstanding Hair/Makeup

Nolensville High

Outstanding Comedic Actress – Katie Earnest Outstanding Ensemble Actress – Holy Eaves



Page High

Outstanding Comedic Actor – Daniel McMahan

Outstanding Comedic Actress – Sophia Hutchens

Outstanding Technical Achievement – Eric Richey

Ravenwood High

Outstanding Design Concept



