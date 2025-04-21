Local Teen Mattie Pruitt Continues Journey on American idol

“American Idol” celebrated Easter on Sunday. The show theme “Songs of Faith” included performances from the finalists, GRAMMY® winner CeCe Winans, and artist in residence Jelly Roll with Brandon Lake. Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood ended the show with her rendition of “How Great Thou Art.”

Sunday night was also a results show, with the top 24 contestants whittled down to the top 20. Local Eagleville teen Mattie Pruitt was selected as one of the top 20. Pruitt performed a Lauren Diagle song, “Rescue.” Voting began after the show for the top 14 contestants.

Judge Luke Bryan stated after Pruitt’s performance, “Wow, wow, wow! You’re going thru the star wash. Great job. That cry in your voice is great to listen to, but listen still make sure we hear every word and dig, dig, dig. From the first note you sang, you had us until the end, but you are so incredible for 16.”

Pruitt is the youngest contestant on the show at the age of 16; she celebrated a birthday this week. Host Ryan Secrest recognized her birthday by giving her a cupcake after her performance on stage. Tonight (April 21), Pruitt will return along with the other contestants, where the top 14 contestants will be revealed.

Watch Pruitt’s performance below.



Top 20 contestants

Amanda Barise

Baylee Littrell

Breanna Nix

Canaan James Hill,

Ché

Desmond Roberts

Drew Ryn

Filo

Gabby Samone

Isaiah Misailegalu

Jamal Roberts

John Foster

Josh King

Kolbi Jordan

Mattie Pruitt

Olivier Bergeron

Slater Nalley

Thunderstorm Artis

Victor Solomon

Zaylie Windsor

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email