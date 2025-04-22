Local Teen Mattie Pruitt Advances to American Idol’s Top 14

On Monday night’s American Idol, the stakes were high as the top 20 contestants faced a pivotal moment in the competition. Host Ryan Seacrest dramatically called each performer forward to reveal their fate: whether America’s votes had secured them a coveted spot in the top 14

Local teen Mattie Pruitt advanced to the top 14 in the competition. Pruitt performed “By the Stars” by Idol alum Benson Boone while playing the piano, marking the first time she has played an instrument while performing in the competition.

When Secrest asked how she felt about being in the top 14, Pruitt replied “amazing” and admitted to still being nervous.

The show will return on Sunday, April 27th, with mentor James Taylor. The top 14 will perform songs from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends, and you will get a chance to vote for the top ten contestants.

Watch Mattie’s performance below.

Here are the top 14 contestants.

Kobli Jordan

Thunderstorm Artis

Filo

John Foster

Mattie Pruitt

Canann James Hill

Breanna Nix

Jamal Roberts

Slater Nally

Gabby Samone

