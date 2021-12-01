Local Students Will Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker

Local students will be helping Nashville Ballet make their triumphant return to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center stage this holiday season as part of the Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker. A beloved holiday tradition, this annual event allows School of Nashville Ballet students the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional Company dancers.

“This is truly such an incredible opportunity for our students,” shared School of Nashville Ballet Academy Principal Dodie Askegard. “Dancing is such an individual endeavor, but by participating in this production, they become a part of a larger team and see how their efforts contribute to the whole. They get the chance to work alongside professional dancers, live musicians, and experience first-hand how these performances come to life on stage. It is a special reminder that this is why we do what we do- to share the beauty of this art form not only with each other but with our community as well.”

An experience exclusive to School of Nashville Ballet students, the Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker gives over 100 young dancers the chance to learn directly from Nashville Ballet Company dancers on stage. After participating in School-wide auditions, each student is hand-selected for their role by a Nashville Ballet rehearsal director and spends eight weeks rehearsing in the studio in preparation for the final performances.

This year’s Youth Cast includes:

Cheatham County:

Eli Boggs as Fritz

Jordan Hamm as a Party Girl

Davidson County:

Breen Bentzen as a Commodore Cavalry

Penn Beutler as a Party Boy

Devon Brown as a Frontier Soldier

Bridget Byrd as Clara

Brenyn Carlton as a Garden Fairy

CamilleCarter as a Baby Mouse

Evelyn Clark as a Baby Mouse

Adri Cottingham as a Party Girl

Sylvia Dunaway as a Commodore Cavalry

Sydney Emeson as a Bon Bon

Lily Fryling as a Bon Bon

Arabella Fletcher as a Garden Fairy

Carly Graham as a Bon Bon

Hadley Hancock as a Medium Mouse

Beatrice Harvey-Schwartz as a Garden Fairy

Lily Harwell as a Lamb

Gia Hayes as a Lamb

Freya Heard as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Lottie Heard as a Lamb

Sophia Hill as a Russian Nesting Doll

Cecilia Holleman as a Frontier Soldier

Anneka Jones as a Bon Bon

Erin Joyce as a Frontier Soldier

Ruby Kammerman as a Lamb

Isla Kearney as a Garden Fairy

Briar King as a Medium Mouse

Sashenka Kooienga as a Frontier Soldier

Janesta Krueck as a Frontier Soldier

Jaycie Lynn Krueck as a Garden Fairy

Kennedy Lamar as a Lamb

Frankie Layson as a Garden Fairy

Claire Massey as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Lili Near as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Eléonore Ness as a Party Girl

Garrett Northwall as a Party Boy

Angel Ochoa as a Party Boy

Harper Perry as a Baby Mouse

Amalie Phillips as a Commodore Cavalry

Eva Pregont as a Bon Bon

Lillian Pyatt as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Margaret Rick as a Party Girl

Nora Rieck as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Fiorella Sergio as Clara

Marshal Simpson as a Party Girl Understudy

KatelynSmith as a Garden Fairy

Ida Soranno as a Bon Bon

Althea Stefansic as a Medium Mouse

Clara Stefansic as a Russian Nesting Doll

Eva Stefansic as a Medium Mouse

Isabella Sutton as a Baby Mouse

Hallie Thackston as a Baby Mouse

Sienna Thompson as a Bon Bon

Einmyria Thurman as a Garden Fairy

Embree Unick as a Bon Bon

Mackenzie Wade as a Russian Nesting Doll

Emma Wade as a Baby Mouse

Nathanial Watkins as a Bon Bon

Avery Weber as a Medium Mouse

Shakia Webster as a Frontier Soldier

Clara Weedman as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Livia Wernke as a Lamb

Ella Wescott as a Garden Fairy

Morgan Whiteley as a Garden Fairy

Colsyn Whittaker as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

June Wilkison as a Garden Fairy

Kaci Wilkinson as a Russian Nesting Doll

Elizabeth Williams as a Garden Fairy

Tagg Zumwalt as a Party Boy

Maury County:

Carys Gaines as a Russian Nesting Doll

Preston Gaines as a Party Boy

Alany Lopez as a Medium Mouse

Montgomery County:

Kyleigh Gehosky as a Russian Nesting Doll

Bailey Horton as a Medium Mouse

Robertson County:

Piper Mackenzie Harris as a Bon Bon

Laine Sharp as a Commodore Cavalry

Rutherford County:

Mia DeFeo as a Baby Mouse

Noah Drews as a Party Boy

Lennon Elkins as a Party Girl

Samantha Everett as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Madilyn Rigsby as a Bon Bon

Integrity Schamel as a Frontier Soldier

Lela Sisk as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Sumner County:

Rylee Braden as a Garden Fairy

Amelia Espindola as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Madison Herrington as a Party Girl

Harper Judd as a Garden Fairy

Olivia McDaniel as a Lamb

Elizabeth Tongate as a Garden Fairy

Sophia Wright as a Teddy Bear Cavalry

Catherine Yawn as a Commodore Cavalry

Williamson County:

William Barton as a Party Boy

Daniel Bratton as a Commodore Cavalry

Jonah Bratton as a Party Boy

Kai Carter-Sullivan as a Party Boy

Vivienne Irene Clark as a Garden Fairy

Jade Collins as a Party Girl

Bailey Rose Crowell as a Commodore Cavalry

Emerson Rose Duke as a Commodore Cavalry

Jonah Forsythe as a Frontier Soldier

Chloe Graham as a Medium Mouse

Clementine Graham as a Frontier Soldier

Catherine Graves as a Lamb

Elizabeth Graves as a Baby Mouse

Anna Caroline Henry as a Party Girl

Lauren Hill as a Russian Nesting Doll

Mary Husmann as a Bon Bon

Amelia Johnson as a Russian Nesting Doll

Winnie Jones as a Lamb

Courtney Kurkowski as a Russian Nesting Doll

Vanessa Kurkowski as a Commodore Cavalry

Kelsey Martin as a Russian Nesting Doll

Declan Meeker as a Lamb

Kinley Meeker as a Garden Fairy

Clara Owen as a Bon Bon

Aidan Pape as a Party Boy

Adalyn Patel as a Frontier Soldier

Margaux Schneider as a Garden Fairy

Anna Sloan as a Party Girl

Madeleine Stillwell as a Lamb

Brooke Trussell as a Baby Mouse

Gigi Wingo as a Frontier Soldier

Wilson County:

Adrianna Gift as a Party Girl

Iris Lee as a Baby Mouse

Sterling Lekki as a Garden Fairy

Alex Wiggins as a Garden Fairy

Eve Willis as a Commodore Cavalry

Jonah Willis as Fritz

Josefina Yeager as a Lamb

Nashville’s Nutcracker will be Nashville Ballet’s first time performing live at TPAC since February of 2020. Hailed an “eye-poppingly gorgeous work of art” by Broadway World Nashville, this annual holiday event will include pre-performance photo-ops, visits from beloved characters, and free story times led by Nashville Ballet Teaching Artists.

Nashville’s Nutcracker will be live at TPAC December 15–24, 2021. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here. For more information, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming. Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring hybrid learning dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class in-studio, on-demand, and outdoor dance instruction to students age 2 and up. To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.