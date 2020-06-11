



The following Williamson County students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semster) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Allison Palumbo of Thompson Station (37179)

Paige Hewitt of College Grove (37046)

Hannah Webb of Franklin (37064)

Falon Sims of Brentwood (37027)

About Belmont University

Belmont University-home of the October 22, 2020 Presidential Debate, the third and final in the election season-is made up of nearly 8,500 students who come from every state and more than 36 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its innovation and commitment to teaching, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service. The University’s purpose is to help students explore their passions and develop their talents to meet the world’s needs. With more than 95 areas of undergraduate study, more than 25 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, there is no limit to the ways Belmont University can expand an individual’s horizon. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.



